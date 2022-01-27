Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,131 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 628,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 141,489 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

