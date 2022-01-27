Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,384 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Criteo worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Criteo by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Criteo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

