Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,278 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NetScout Systems worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.34 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

