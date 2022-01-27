Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,038 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

