Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of International Bancshares worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

