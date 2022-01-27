Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of CoreCivic worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.59 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.03.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

