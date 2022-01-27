Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Safehold worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 241,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,436,416. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

SAFE stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

