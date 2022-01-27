Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 10,988.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSWW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,196. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

