PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $88,496.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars.

