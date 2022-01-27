Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 46,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
