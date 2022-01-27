Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 46,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

