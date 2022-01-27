Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.18 million and $1.11 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,068,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,977,849 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

