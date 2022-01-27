Project TXA Price Down 7.6% This Week (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $117,561.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

