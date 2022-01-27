Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.38 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00025639 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $150.79 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

