Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 2.3%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.80. Approximately 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.73.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

