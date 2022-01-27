ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Head to Head Survey

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Targeted Medical Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 7.50 -$2.13 million N/A N/A Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPhase Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProPhase Labs and Targeted Medical Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.37%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc. (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals as PTL. The CCPI segment includes point-of-care dispensing solutions; and billing, and collection services. The Amino Nutritionals segment produces and distributes amino acid based dietary supplements directly to consumers. Its products includes Theramine, AppTrim, and Hypertensa. The company was founded by Elizabeth Charuvastra, William E. Shell, and Kim Giffoni in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

