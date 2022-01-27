Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PGUCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
About Prosegur Cash
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.