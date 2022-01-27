ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 502,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,416,295 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

