ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 354,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,462,568 shares.The stock last traded at $68.60 and had previously closed at $66.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

