ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 9.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.67. 1,242,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,200,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

