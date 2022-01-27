ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 1,190,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,463,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

