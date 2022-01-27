ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 273,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,588,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

