ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.24. 6,463,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,469,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

