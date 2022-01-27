ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.72. 178,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,352,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

