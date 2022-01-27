ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBSFY remained flat at $$3.72 during trading on Thursday. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

