Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 589.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

