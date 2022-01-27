Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PCLI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 3,361,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,349. Protocall Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.