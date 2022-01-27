ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. ProtoKinetix has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

