Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

