ProximaX Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $160,498.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

