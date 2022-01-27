PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.78

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 153762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

