PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BKRKF stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.