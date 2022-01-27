PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UNLRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

