PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UNLRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

