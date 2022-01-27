PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 45,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 13,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

