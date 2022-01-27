PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $14,112.29 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $14,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 568,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,828. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

