Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PCMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About Public Company Management

Public Co Management Corp. engages in the provision of business solutions. It offers advisory services and educational materials for U.S. capital markets. The company was founded on October 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

