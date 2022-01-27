Public Index Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $152.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

