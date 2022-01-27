Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

