Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

