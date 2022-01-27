Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $167.76 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

