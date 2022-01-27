Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

CarMax stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

