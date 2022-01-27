Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,035 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.