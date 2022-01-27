Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $3.23 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Strategic Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.