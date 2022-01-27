Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PUGE traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,572,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,172,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Puget Technologies
