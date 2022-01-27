Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PUGE traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,572,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,172,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

