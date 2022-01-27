Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PULM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 923,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,571. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

