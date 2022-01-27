Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.02

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 6216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $814.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Pulmonx by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

