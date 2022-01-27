PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,727 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of PulteGroup worth $70,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

