Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

