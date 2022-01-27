Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.48), with a volume of 215288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.50).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.91.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.