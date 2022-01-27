PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.88. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 6,080 shares traded.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

