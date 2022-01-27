PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,224 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $35.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.